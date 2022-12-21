Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.79

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.79 and traded as high as C$8.57. Enerflex shares last traded at C$8.45, with a volume of 302,102 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.13.

Enerflex Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.79.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$392.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$375.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enerflex Ltd. will post 1.3469232 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -40.98%.

Insider Activity at Enerflex

In other news, Director Kevin Jerome Reinhart acquired 10,000 shares of Enerflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.78 per share, with a total value of C$77,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at C$398,725.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

