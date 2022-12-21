Engie (EPA:ENGI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.61

Engie SA (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €12.61 ($13.41) and traded as high as €14.03 ($14.92). Engie shares last traded at €13.95 ($14.84), with a volume of 3,972,807 shares traded.

ENGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($24.47) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €15.50 ($16.49) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.50 ($20.74) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($17.02) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €18.00 ($19.15) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

