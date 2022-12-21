Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Short Interest Update

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 487,900 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the November 15th total of 538,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after buying an additional 18,520 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ennis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,005,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,046,000 after buying an additional 18,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,895,000 after acquiring an additional 21,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ennis by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,716,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,728,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis Price Performance

Ennis stock opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16. Ennis has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $578.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Ennis’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ennis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ennis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.