Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 63.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 77.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3,909.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENTG. TheStreet cut shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $148.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Entegris Stock Up 0.3 %

ENTG opened at $64.62 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $993.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

