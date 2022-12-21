Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.79.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $190.20 on Tuesday. Equifax has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $295.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.75 and a 200-day moving average of $188.23.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,334,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,015,000 after acquiring an additional 138,965 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Equifax by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,245,000 after acquiring an additional 737,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,828,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $850,060,000 after acquiring an additional 579,519 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equifax by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,413,000 after acquiring an additional 949,408 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.