Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Centene Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Centene in a research note issued on Sunday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centene’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $80.38 on Tuesday. Centene has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.13. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth about $2,138,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Centene by 3.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 480,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 156.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 57.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 47.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

