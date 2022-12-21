Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Short Interest Update

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,460,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 15,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 658,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.0 days. Currently, 21.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Alexander W. Casdin bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 443,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,153.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Erasca news, Director Alexander W. Casdin purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 443,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,153.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Lim acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $199,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,196,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,779,147.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 367,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,998. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Erasca
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Erasca in the second quarter valued at about $403,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Erasca by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,278,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,812,000 after purchasing an additional 468,142 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Erasca during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Erasca in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Erasca Stock Down 2.5 %
Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Erasca will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Erasca Company Profile
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
Read More
