Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Short Interest Update

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,460,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 15,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 658,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.0 days. Currently, 21.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Alexander W. Casdin bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 443,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,153.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Erasca news, Director Alexander W. Casdin purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 443,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,153.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Lim acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $199,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,196,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,779,147.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 367,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,998. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Erasca in the second quarter valued at about $403,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Erasca by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,278,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,812,000 after purchasing an additional 468,142 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Erasca during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Erasca in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $531.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.99. Erasca has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Erasca will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

