Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

WTRG has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.86.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.2 %

WTRG opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.53.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.97%.

In other Essential Utilities news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Articles

