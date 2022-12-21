ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 24,022 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 21,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL – Get Rating) by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,151 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.31% of ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

