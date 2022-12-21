Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.18. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $214.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.40 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

