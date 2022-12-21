Everhart Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,872.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after buying an additional 16,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,876.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,170,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $685,817,000 after buying an additional 6,807,300 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 95,776.8% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 5,494,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.77.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

