EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $8.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.67.

EVER stock opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01. EverQuote has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $420.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.40.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $60,496.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $60,496.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $38,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,597.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,024 shares of company stock worth $597,216 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in EverQuote by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 7.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in EverQuote by 21.0% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 398.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

