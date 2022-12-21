Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 466,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify Price Performance

Expensify stock opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. Expensify has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $591.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $42.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.62 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 22.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Expensify will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,561,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,360,047.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Expensify by 117.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the third quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Expensify by 137.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Expensify by 9,175.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.