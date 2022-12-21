Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) PT Raised to $22.00

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Expro Group Stock Performance

NYSE XPRO opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.24. Expro Group has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expro Group

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $334.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.00 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expro Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $226,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 308,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,428.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $226,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 308,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,428.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 18,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $345,900.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,226.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,248 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,205 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Expro Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,702,000 after acquiring an additional 653,751 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Expro Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,218,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,479,000 after acquiring an additional 49,055 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Expro Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,642,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,666,000 after acquiring an additional 55,038 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Expro Group by 28.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,259,000 after acquiring an additional 480,658 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Expro Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,439,000 after acquiring an additional 78,322 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

Featured Stories

