Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Extended Stay America Price Performance
NYSE:STAY opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 20.06. Extended Stay America has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.46.
