Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $156.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $126.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FN. Northland Securities raised their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $130.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.02. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $74.57 and a 52-week high of $136.08.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $655.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.67 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,077.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $817,021.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,077.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 16.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 57.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 198.6% in the first quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

