FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Position Decreased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,165,000 after buying an additional 89,401 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 397,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,791,000 after buying an additional 83,031 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,244,000 after buying an additional 77,713 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,202,000 after buying an additional 64,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $397.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $495.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.41.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $483.00 to $493.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $429.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

