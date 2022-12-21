Federated Hermes Inc. Has $5.20 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,494 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 353,870 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HP by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,234 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in HP by 44.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,515 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in HP by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 311,185 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 78,503 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $510,869.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,344,138. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

