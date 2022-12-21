Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,481 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,594 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in eBay by 105.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $302,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,942 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 33.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in eBay by 142.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,140 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $80,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,664,774,000 after purchasing an additional 942,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in eBay by 22.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after purchasing an additional 904,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of -372.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $67.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EBAY. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

