Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $4.20 Million in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 228,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet cut Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kronos Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

KRO stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $459.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.15 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 7.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.88%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

