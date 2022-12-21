Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,221 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,386,000 after purchasing an additional 417,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 48.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after acquiring an additional 353,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,783,090,000 after acquiring an additional 281,929 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $89,309,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Synopsys by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,489,000 after acquiring an additional 191,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Edward Jones began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.55.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $324.43 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.51. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

