Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 169,656 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after buying an additional 4,060,250 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Chemours by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after buying an additional 895,847 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at $19,175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chemours by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,901,000 after purchasing an additional 492,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Chemours by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,119,000 after purchasing an additional 467,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:CC opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.09.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. Chemours’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

About Chemours

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

