Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 11,800 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.04.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

