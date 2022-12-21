Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 564 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 67.9% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

TITN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

