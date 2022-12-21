Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,312 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 504.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HDB opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.88. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The company has a market cap of $129.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

