Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68,938 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,738,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,949,000 after purchasing an additional 26,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,958,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,379,000 after acquiring an additional 25,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,585,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPSC stock opened at $126.25 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $146.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $481,278.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $481,278.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 9,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $1,319,957.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,607,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,374 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,944 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SPS Commerce



SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

