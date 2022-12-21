F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays started coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance
NYSE:FG opened at $19.97 on Monday. F&G Annuities & Life has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25.
