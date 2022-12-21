F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays started coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:FG opened at $19.97 on Monday. F&G Annuities & Life has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25.

In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,239 shares in the company, valued at $6,664,421.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 8,182 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $159,712.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 378,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,386,777.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 28,182 shares of company stock valued at $527,713.

