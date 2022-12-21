Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT) Trading 0.1% Higher

Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.67. 5,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.66.
Fidelity Digital Health ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75.
