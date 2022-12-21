Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:FMET) Shares Down 0.1%

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:FMET – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.62 and last traded at $19.71. 1,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 9,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.
Fidelity Metaverse ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64.
Institutional Trading of Fidelity Metaverse ETF
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Metaverse ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:FMET – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,492 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 11.77% of Fidelity Metaverse ETF worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
See Also
