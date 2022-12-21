Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 6.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.52. Fidus Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86.

Fidus Investment Dividend Announcement

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 93.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

About Fidus Investment

(Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.