Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

