Finning International (TSE:FTT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.60

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$28.60 and traded as high as C$32.99. Finning International shares last traded at C$32.76, with a volume of 211,441 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.89.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$30.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.60.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Finning International Inc. will post 3.0999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.09, for a total value of C$40,122.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,715.57. In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Michael James Mccarthy bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.44 per share, with a total value of C$32,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$93,621.84. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.09, for a total transaction of C$40,122.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197 shares in the company, valued at C$6,715.57. Insiders have sold 8,163 shares of company stock valued at $270,764 in the last ninety days.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

