First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

FNWB stock opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $144.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.76. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 264,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 110,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 29,502 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

