First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,521 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,114,000 after acquiring an additional 522,813 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in First Republic Bank by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Republic Bank by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,823,000 after acquiring an additional 547,281 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Compass Point dropped their price target on First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

FRC opened at $118.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.54. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $209.33.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

