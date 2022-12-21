First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $231.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $179.00 to $231.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Solar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.48.

First Solar Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $156.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.12. First Solar has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $173.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Solar will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 97.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

