First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,065 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $47.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.06.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.