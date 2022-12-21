Five9 Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 8,504 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,115% compared to the typical volume of 384 call options.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day moving average is $82.50. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $144.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Insider Transactions at Five9

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,715 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $576,933.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,308,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $26,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,344 shares in the company, valued at $939,818.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,934 shares of company stock worth $1,695,983. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Five9 by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Five9 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIVN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Five9 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.77.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

