Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

FLEX opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. Flex has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 2.85%. Analysts forecast that Flex will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $625,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 44,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $882,694.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $625,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,424. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Flex by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Flex during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,769,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Flex by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,792,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,251 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,272,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Flex by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

