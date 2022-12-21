Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Shares Down 6.1%

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.17. Approximately 603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 42,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

Forafric Global Stock Down 6.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.16.

Institutional Trading of Forafric Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Forafric Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Forafric Global during the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forafric Global during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Forafric Global by 1,543.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares during the period.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco and Sub-Saharan Africa. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

