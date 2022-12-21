Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Coverage Initiated at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of FNOXF opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Fortnox AB has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

Fortnox AB (publ) operates a cloud-based platform for financial administration for small businesses, accounting firms, associations, and schools. It offers various programs and services for accounting, billing, quotation and order, stocks, salary, receipt and travel, direct debit, plant registry, supplier certificate and read, school support, time, invoice interpretation, credit information, e-invoice, invoice service, and invoice purchases.

