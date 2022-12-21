Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Coverage Initiated at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Fortnox AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of FNOXF opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Fortnox AB has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $4.65.
Fortnox AB (publ) Company Profile
