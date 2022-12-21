Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.97

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.97 and traded as high as C$15.52. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$15.45, with a volume of 391,357 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.69.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 64.93%.

In other Freehold Royalties news, Senior Officer David Warren Hendry bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.45 per share, with a total value of C$67,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$403,500. In other news, insider Canadian National Railway Company, Administrator of the CN Pension Trust Funds sold 2,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total value of C$37,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,626,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$316,647,219. Also, Senior Officer David Warren Hendry acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$403,500.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

