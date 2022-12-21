Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) Shares Down 5%

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 1,694,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,289,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on Freight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price target for the company.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04.
About Freight Technologies
Freight Technologies, Inc operates as a transportation logistics technology platform company. The company through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc, provides business to business cross-border shipping logistics. Its Fr8App uses proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and improve matching and operation efficiency via technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation and fleet management, and capacity solutions.
