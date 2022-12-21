Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) Shares Down 5%

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGTGet Rating)’s stock price was down 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 1,694,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,289,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on Freight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price target for the company.

Freight Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freight Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Freight Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGTGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.04% of Freight Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc operates as a transportation logistics technology platform company. The company through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc, provides business to business cross-border shipping logistics. Its Fr8App uses proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and improve matching and operation efficiency via technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation and fleet management, and capacity solutions.

Featured Articles

