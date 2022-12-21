Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) Shares Down 5%

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 1,694,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,289,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on Freight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price target for the company.

Freight Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freight Technologies

About Freight Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Freight Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Freight Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FRGT Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.04% of Freight Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freight Technologies, Inc operates as a transportation logistics technology platform company. The company through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc, provides business to business cross-border shipping logistics. Its Fr8App uses proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and improve matching and operation efficiency via technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation and fleet management, and capacity solutions.

