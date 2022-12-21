Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 4.33.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $8.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

