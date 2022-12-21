Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.29

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.29 and traded as high as $1.35. Fuel Tech shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 69,618 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FTEK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fuel Tech in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fuel Tech Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 4.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $8.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTEK. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Fuel Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

