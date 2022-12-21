Games & Esports Experience Acquisition (NASDAQ:GEEXU) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.43 and last traded at $10.43. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 18,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,033,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition by 28,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the interactive media, ecommerce, media, content and other intellectual property, sports and entertainment, and social media industries.

