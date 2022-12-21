Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $119.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $122.00.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus cut Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Roth Capital cut Generac from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $236.95.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $90.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.75. Generac has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $357.15.

Insider Activity

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. Analysts forecast that Generac will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Generac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 27.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 180.0% in the second quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.6% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $3,587,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.