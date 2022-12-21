General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.80.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. General Mills has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,813 shares of company stock worth $8,906,316 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.