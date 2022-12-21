Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GMAB. William Blair assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Genmab A/S to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genmab A/S from 2,900.00 to 3,450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $607.12.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,620,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,695,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Genmab A/S by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 55,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

