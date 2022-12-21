Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stake Cut by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 410.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $175.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.86. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

