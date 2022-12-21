Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 272.50 ($3.31) and last traded at GBX 277.50 ($3.37). 577,302 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 534,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 279 ($3.39).

A number of analysts have weighed in on GEN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 447 ($5.43) target price on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Genuit Group from GBX 661 ($8.03) to GBX 447 ($5.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 291.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 346.37. The company has a market cap of £691.45 million and a P/E ratio of 1,460.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In other news, insider Kevin Boyd acquired 40,000 shares of Genuit Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of £100,400 ($121,963.07). Also, insider Matt Pullen acquired 6,236 shares of Genuit Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 317 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £19,768.12 ($24,013.75).

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

